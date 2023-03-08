Uphill task for three BN candidates contesting state seats in Tasek Gelugor

In the last general election (GE), BN lost Tasek Gelugor, which was considered a safe seat, to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

TASEK GELUGOR: It is expected to be an uphill task for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates to win the three state seats in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency.

In the last general election (GE), BN lost Tasek Gelugor, which was considered a safe seat, to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The defeat of the BN candidate, Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor to Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Bersatu) by 12,252 votes is seen to provide an uphill task for candidates representing the Unity Government to win the three state seats in Tasek Gelugor in the coming state election.

Realising this, the three BN candidates contesting the three state seats, Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin (Sungai Dua), Nor Hafizah Othman (Permatang Berangan) and Abdul Mohsein Mohd Shariff (Telok Ayer Tawar) ‘are working hard, going to the ground to meet their electors in every nook of the constituencies.

Shaik Hussein, who is Penang UMNO deputy chairman, said he had been to almost all the villages in Sungai Dua to introduce himself and convey his plans to the people there.

Among the things he plans for the people in Sungai Dua, now under PAS, is to ensure none of the constituents lives in hardship.

This includes making sure they have access to all facilities and assistance provided by the government, he said.

Tasek Gelugor, located in Seberang Perai Utara, is a rural area with 80,868 registered electors and almost 50 per cent of them are between 21 and 39 years old.

For Nor Hafizah, who is defending the Permatang Berangan seat, she intends to bring more improvements to the constituency.

As for Abdul Mohsien, he said Telok Ayer Tawar has a dense population, but the area is still lacking in facilities such as banks, health clinics and post offices.

His father, Tan Sri Mohd Shariff Omar, was Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament for two terms, from 1999 to 2008.

In this coming state election, Shaik Hussein will face Penang PAS Commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff; Nor Hafizah will face Mohd Sobri Salleh (PN-PAS) while Abdul Mohsein (PH-PKR) will face Azmi Alang (PN-Bersatu).

The Election Commission (SPR) has set polling for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8.-Bernama