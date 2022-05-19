Uphill task to reduce suicide numbers

PETALING JAYA: An average of three suicide cases a day in the first five months of 2021 is an alarming statistic and it shows that more needs to be done to address mental health issues, according to experts.

Speaking on decriminalising suicide in Malaysia, Mental Health Aid Organisation (Nyawa) director Farihin Ufiya (pix) said the current drop in traction over the topic is not due to a reluctance to decriminalise such acts.

“Mental health stakeholders may simply recognise that a Penal Code amendment involves cumbersome bureaucracy and there are limited ways we can feasibly push to radically reduce the red tape. Whereas public attention, in the fast-paced world of digital journalism and social media, may be narrow and thus may have moved on to the next equally-important concern.

“We should note that the campaign and traction for decriminalisation culminated during World Suicide Prevention Day in September last year and the announcement by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and Home Ministry quickly followed in October. Thus, we may see another rise in public interest this coming September,” she told theSun.

Nevertheless, she added that recent statistics have been nothing short of alarming.

According to figures released by police, the increase in suicide cases was evident.

In the first five months of 2021, there were 468 suicide cases, constituting 74.2% of cases in 2020.

Malaysia recorded three suicides daily on average from January to May this year.

“Attempted suicides also increased by 61.7% since 2016, with the highest number (312 cases) registered in 2021.

“In addition, various groups demonstrate significant vulnerability to suicide. According to police, among the 1,708 cumulative deaths by suicide from 2019 to May 2021, 83.5% of victims were female.

“Furthermore, 51% of the 1,708 victims were adolescents aged between 15 and 18. Adult men, specifically those aged 19 to 40, showed a much higher prevalence in attempted suicide: 60.3% of 2021’s attempted suicide cases involved adult men within this age category as victims,” she said.

However, Farihin added it was important to recognise that the aforementioned data was limited, not only due to the fact that one stakeholder (police) publicises data but also due to factors such as underreporting.

“To significantly enhance decriminalisation intervention and efforts, not only does data on suicide (and mental health conditions) need to be centralised, but it also needs to be fully and publicly available and accessible by all stakeholders,” she said.

HELP University Faculty of Behavioural Sciences, Education and Languages dean Dr Gerard Louis said while efforts to raise awareness on mental health have been carried out at the community level through non-governmental organisations, more needs to be done at the federal level.

“We should have a particular representative in Parliament or in the Senate whose sole focus should be on spreading the word on mental health in Malaysia. The various governmental bodies we have at the moment are more towards licensing. We need one that focuses on advocacy and the promotion of this topic,” he said.

Nevertheless, Gerard added that openness among the younger generation regarding this topic is a good sign.

“Compared with about 20 years ago, when there was a stigma on reaching out for help in regard to the mind, people today are open towards those who need help. That’s a plus because it shows that the work done at the community, individual and familial levels has started to pay off well enough,” he said.

However, Gerard added that more should be done to overcome this issue.