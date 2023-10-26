‘Uphold truth, report facts’

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has called on media practitioners to shed light on the atrocities in Gaza and hold those responsible accountable in the escalating violence and civilian suffering.

“The media’s role in reporting war and conflict to the public is crucial as it provides accurate, timely information and responsible coverage.

“This role is critical and serves as an important information source for the public, holding parties accountable and raising awareness and understanding, and shedding light on human rights abuses, war crimes and violation of international law,” he said during the media discourse Wacana Pengamal Media: Solidariti Palestin on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 23 journalists who were reporting on the ongoing war.

“The discourse we are having today is to call for journalists to be fair and just in reporting what is happening.”

Mohd Na’im said the media should always promote understanding of the issues at hand by documenting and publicising violations of international law and human rights.

“It can contribute to justice and efforts to prevent future atrocities.”

He said people have come together to participate in rallies, demonstrations and protests, uniting in solidarity with Gaza and demanding an end to the violence.

“Empathy of what is happening in Gaza is a powerful force that can contribute to international efforts to address the challenges and conflicts in the region.”

He also said journalists must uphold the truth and facts, as misinformation can lead to public misunderstanding and misguided actions.

“In the context of upholding the truth and facts, it needs to be highlighted. But without proper accurate reporting, people will be misled.

“If the media does not take action, the public won’t know the truth so they could not act upon the truth.”

He urged media partners to rectify inaccuracies and offer a platform for the dissemination of facts.

“I urge all members of the press to expose any appalling facts and to use every platform available to you to shed light on the aggression, injustice and inhumane acts upon the Palestinian people.”

He urged journalists to extend their role beyond mere narration, and act as the best version of themselves.

“To stay silent and remain neutral in the face of injustice and oppression is not a virtuous act. The role of journalists extends beyond narration.

“People who know the truth will act in accordance with what has been reported in the news,” he said.

Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How said everyone, including the media, must strive to understand the historical context of the current crisis in Palestine.

“The bombardment, as seen in the recent attacks, raises concerns of crimes against humanity and war crimes, especially under Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

He said should an all-out invasion happen, it can result in more dispossession, an annihilation of what is the remainder of hope, and hopelessness will breed radicalisation, which will

increase acts of violence.

He said the call to action is clear, and the international community must recognise the truth behind the escalating conflict and actively work towards a path of reconciliation and peace.

Lee said local media practitioners must report responsibly, understanding the nuances behind the conflict and promote peace above all else.

“I invite all news reports to end on a path of reconciliation, and peace should be the ultimate aim. Media practitioners must report responsibly by seeing the truth behind the issue.”

Apart from Lee, the other speakers at the discourse were Shahool Hameed, a Palestinian activist, Zairul Zainal Abidin, an adviser to multiple charity organisations and Dr Muslim Imran, a Palestinian and a founding director of Asia Middle East Centre for Research and Dialogue.