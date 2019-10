KUALA LUMPUR: Popular local animated film Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal produced by Les’ Copaque Production has created history when it was listed with 32 other international animation films for nomination in the 2020 Academy Award or Oscars for the Best Animation Film.

The local production company shared the good news via its official Instagram and Twitter postings.

“Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal is listed together with 32 international animation films for 2020 Oscar nomination.

“Thank you, Malaysians for the extraordinary support for the movie,“ it wrote.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal is competing with international animation films such as The Angry Birds Movie 2, Toy Story 4, The Secret Life of Pets and Frozen 2.

The animation film which opened on Mar 21, succeeded in taking in RM25 million at the local box office after three weeks of screening with total audience exceeding two million people in Malaysia.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal is about the adventure of two brothers and features characters from the other old Malay tales such as Mat Jenin, Raja Bersiong, Nakhoda Ragam and Si Tanggang.

The film costing RM20 million, was recently awarded as the Best Film Story in the 2019 International Animation Film Festival (Animaze) in Montreal, Canada.

Apart from penetrating the market in China, Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal was also shown in Indonesia, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and India. — Bernama