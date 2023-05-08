UPKO assures it will stay with Unity Government

TANJONG KARANG: The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) has assured that it will remain with the Unity Government regardless of the outcome of the six state elections on Aug 12.

UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance, which currently forms the Unity Government, is the best choice to develop Sabah and Sarawak through the Federal government compared to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said UPKO cannot accept PN’s politics which focused solely on one race and religion, as though other races and religions have no place in Malaysia.

“But in the Unity Government, everyone is given space. The people of Sabah and Sarawak uphold the Constitution, that Islam is the official religion, Bahasa Malaysia is the national language and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is our King.

“How can we support PN’s ideology, which cannot help Sabah and Sarawak to progress alongside other Malaysians?” he told reporters after the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives held a greet-and-meet session with entrepreneurs and contractors at the Dangau Rimba restaurant here today.

In the 15th general election, UPKO contested under the PH ticket and won two seats, namely Penampang by Ewon and Tuaran by Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The state elections in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12 will be held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, with early voting set for Aug 8.-Bernama