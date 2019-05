SANDAKAN: United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) sees the visibly strong support for DAP’s candidate in the countdown to the Sandakan parliamentary by-election on May 11 as a good sign for the party.

Vivian Wong Shir Yee from DAP will be contesting against Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and three independent candidates, Hamzah Abdullah, Chia Siew Yung and Sulaiman Abdul Samat in a bid to retain the seat left vacant by her late father Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt.

Upko vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix), who is also the state Rural Development Minister said Vivian has the capability to continue with the aspirations of her father for the people.

“In this regard, I urge all voters in Sandakan to go all out to give their support to her,” he told reporters after a talk in conjunction with the by-election here, last night.

He also noted that Stephen Wong had not failed as a member of parliament and state Health and People’s Wellbeing minister to speak out on the grouses of his constituents and the need for development in Sandakan.

“Although in terms of age, Vivian is the youngest among the candidates, it does not mean she is not capable of stepping up to the plate,” Ewon said. — Bernama