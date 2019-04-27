Upko moving election machinery to ensure victory for DAP candidate

SANDAKAN: The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) will move its election machinery to assist DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election.

The party’s vice-president who is also Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, said Upko will work with the other government parties, namely DAP, Parti Warisan Sabah, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Amanah Negara, to ensure victory for the DAP candidate.

“That is why we together with Upko leaders in Libaran, Beluran and Sandakan attended nomination today with other party leaders and the hundreds of supporters who marched from the BDC Light Industry Area to the nomination centre at the activity hall in Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Tiong Hua, to show our support for Vivian Wong,” he said here today.

Upko President Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau was also present and accompanied Wong to the nomination centre.

Ewon said that Upko, had over 600 members voting in Sandakan and they were from the party’s Libaran, Sandakan, Beluran and Kinabatangan Divisions.

Wong, 30, is being challenged by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three Independent candidates in the by-election which will be held on May 11. Early voting will be held on May 7. — Bernama