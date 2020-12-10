UPM is 28th under UI-GreenMetric World University Ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) ranks 28th under the UI-GreenMetric World University Ranking 2020 Top 50 Sustainable Universities to emerge as the best Malaysian university in the list, to simultaneously maintain its position for 11 consecutive years.

In the ranking released on Dec 7, UPM is also listed as the top three universities in Asia.

UPM Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman said the success was UPM’s commitment towards the conservation and preservation of the environment through various teaching activities, research, co-curriculum and quality management system based on effective environmental management.

“UPM will continue to strive to be a campus that not only focuses on academic achievement alone, but also serves as a knowledge institution that produces people who are knowledgeable about environmental conservation,“ he said in a statement last night.

UI-GreenMetric World University Ranking involves 922 universities from various countries and are evaluated through six main scopes namely infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation and education.

Universities from the United States and Europe dominated the top 20 rankings under the ranking system.-Bernama