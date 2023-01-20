UPM student found safe at Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal

JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) student Mohd Irfan Hakimi Azhar who had been missing since last Friday (Jan 13) was found safe at the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 22-year-old student had been brought home to Selangor by his father after he was found.

“The student was found sitting by himself at 5 pm in a healthy condition,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan sought the public’s help to find Mohd Irfan Hakimi who had been missing from the campus ground since Friday.

Anbalagan said the father lodged a police report on Monday (Jan 16) after failing to contact his son on the same day. - Bernama