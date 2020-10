KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) has postponed physical registration and admission of new and existing students of the Bachelor programme for the 2020/2021 academic session due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

UPNM in its statement said, in line with the directive of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), there was a postponement of physical registration last Saturday and Sunday and online student registration was done involving 920 Bachelor programme students.

“UPNM continues to focus on aspects of online teaching and learning (PdP). This includes special online programmes for new students.

“Of the number, 58 public students have registered physically as they come from far and were already around Kuala Lumpur and it was done in accordance with the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Security Council,“ he said.

UPNM said that this online PdP mode would be continued according to the suitability and current situation of Covid-19 and students would be allowed to return to campus at a date to be announced later.

Apart from that as a safety measure, UPNM staff were asked to postpone any visit or trip to high risk areas and those returning from the area, needed to furnish information on their travel itinerary and undergo self-quarantine at home.

The statement also said that the UPNM lecturers and the Student Representative Council (MPP) were also providing moral support and welfare assistance to the affected students. -Bernama