Upset engagement called off was motive behind brutal murder

PETALING JAYA: Enraged over his engagement to his fiance being called off was the motive of a brutal murder which took place at a mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, yesterday (May 29).

According to Harian Metro, Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters’ (IPD) criminal investigation department deputy chief Kalsom Idris said initial investigations revealed that the 33-year-old suspect was upset at the 22-year-old victim for ending their year-long relationship.

The engagement ended just two days before the victim was visited by the suspect at an ice-cream joint where she was repeatedly stabbed when she was in the midst of operating the shop by herself.

“The victim in her distress managed to scream for help. Upon hearing her screams, a security guard, the main witness, immediately rushed to the scene only to find her lying on the ground in a pool full of blood while the suspect was standing above her with a bloody knife in his hand.

“Apparently, the suspect had visited the victim at the mall to persuade her to come back to him, to which she refused, angrily, he went closer to her and stabbed her multiple times,” said Kalson when contacted by the daily today. (May 30)

Meanwhile, the suspect was immediately apprehended by the police after he was found in the vicinity of the crime scene at the mall in Jalan Haji Saman.

Police confiscated a knife believed to be used by the suspect to commit the crime.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene not too long after she was found by the police lying in a pool of blood still breathing.

Yesterday, Kalsom said an investigation into the murder case has been opened while the victim’s body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.