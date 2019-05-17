UPSI denies thesis cannot be written in Tamil

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) today denied allegations that it does not allow masters and doctorate degree theses be written in the Tamil language.

According to a statement issued by the university’ corporate communications division, the current academic regulations has allowed theses or dissertations to be written in Tamil, Chinese and Arabic languages for related programmes or studies since Jan 2011.

“UPSI views these allegations as serious and will take legal action against anyone who spreads false information or news,” the statement said.

A report in a Tamil newspaper today claimed that UPSI had implemented new rules which do not allow Tamil studies theses at the masters and doctorate degree levels to be written or prepared in the Tamil language.

The report also alleged that the ruling had just been implemented, but did not state the date of implementation. - Bernama