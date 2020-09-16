UPSI wants to develop pedagogy relevant in education world

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) wants to develop a pedagogy which would be respected and relevant regardless of the time and atmosphere for the reference of various parties in the world of education.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said it was in line with UPSI’s target to become the number one education university by 2022 based on 3R concept of Referred to, Relevant and Respected.

“When Covid-19 broke out, the conventional face-to-face learning system has to be stopped. Therefore, lecturers need to be brave, creative and proactive in presenting learning techniques that can be a pedagogy referred by primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions,“ he said when delivering a talk entitled “3R@UPSI: Post-Covid-19” via online here today.

According to Dr Mohammad Shatar, the matter would be successfully realised if UPSI staff adapt and apply the 3R practice holistically.

Meanwhile, he reminded UPSI staff and students not to practise negative elements such as libel and slander in social media. -Bernama