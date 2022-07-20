Uptrend of road accidents in Pahang

KUANTAN: Pahang police will step up monitoring on the roads following an increase in accident cases in the past seven months in the state, said state police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

According to statistics, 11,951 accident cases were reported from January till yesterday (July 19), compared to 7,759 cases in the same period while 213 fatal accidents were recorded as compared to 156 fatalities previously.

Therefore, Ramli said the public is advised to practise prudent driving to avoid negligence which could result in loss of life.

“While some drive with discipline, there are the reckless ones causing problems ... some drive as if no one else is on the road and place the innocent at risk.

“There are all kinds of drivers, sometimes even a little disruption can cause them to lose control of the vehicle and cause accidents,“ he said at a press conference after conferring the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medal on 261 recipients in an award presentation here today.

At the ceremony, the recipients comprised serving senior police officers and junior officers as well as emergency-era retirees and personnel who were awarded medals in recognition of their services and sacrifice. - Bernama