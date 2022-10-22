UPU appeal results for STPM leavers out on Oct 25

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of appeals for admission into public universities by candidates holding Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) certificates or equivalent for the 2022/2023 academic session will be out on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Higher Education Department said the results will be made available from noon on Oct 25 until 5 pm, Oct 30 at https://jpt.utm.my, http://jpt.uum.edu.my, https://jpt.unimas.my, http://jpt.ums.edu.my dan http://jpt.umt.edu.my.

The appeal status can also be checked via the UPUPocket mobile application, and candidates can print out the confirmation of acceptance and offer letters from the university’s website from Oct 26 to 30.

“The official offer letters will be issued by the respective universities to successful candidates and can be printed out from Oct 26 after the candidates accepted the offer.

“The offer is final, and any requests for changes of programmes and universities are not allowed,” it said. - Bernama