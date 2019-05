PUTRAJAYA: A total of 199,626 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers have been offered a place at public universities, polytechnics, community colleges and Public Institutes for Skills Training (ILKAs) for the 2019/2020 academic session, says Education Ministry today.

The ministry, in a statement, said applicants could check their application status from noon on May 5 until 11.59pm on May 12.

The info can be obtained from UPUPocket 2.0 application as well as the five URLs, namely, https://jpt.umt.edu.my; https://jpt.ums.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.utm.my; and https://jpt.uum.edu.my.

Alternatively, they could also check their application status via the short message service (SMS) by typing UPU RESULT (identity card number) and sending it to 15888, it said.

It also said that the placement offer was final and letter of offer would be issued to the successful candidates who were then required to confirm their acceptance within the prescribed period.

Unsuccessful applicants who wished to submit an appeal to the public universities they can do so via UPUOnline Rayuan at http://upu.moe.gov.my within five working days from noon on May 5 until 11.59pm on May 10.

Meanwhile, appeal for premier polytechnics, conventional/metro polytechnics, community colleges and ILKAs could be submitted directly to the institutions, it said.

Higher Education Department’s Student Enrolment Management Division (BPKP) will also set up consultation counters to facilitate students at the lobby of the Education Ministry, Tower 2, Precinct 5, Putrajaya from May 6 to 10 (from 8.30am to 4pm).

For enquiries call BPKP hotline at 03-8870 8200. — Bernama