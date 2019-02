MALACCA: Residents of urban areas are allowed to carry out agricultural activities on land around their neighbourhood once they have obtained approval from the local authorities (LA), Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She said the move was in line with ‘Local Agenda 21’ to encourage urban agriculture, especially in housing estates.

She said the approval from the local authorities was necessary to avoid any unwanted issues from rising.

“Our ministry has no issue with the recommendation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry to promote urban agricultural programs, especially for residents in housing estates to use the land outside their homes.

“Idle land in a residential area such as the far corners of a park can be utilised via urban agriculture instead of letting weeds grow there, and it can be worked on individually or in groups,“ she told reporters after the launch of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) Smart Card here, today.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said her ministry encouraged all LAs in the country, especially in rural areas, to utilise smart card mechanisms to provide better services to residents.

“This smart card has many advantages, it not only facilitates residents in their dealings with the LA, but also saves the time and cost, as they do not have to physically go to the LA office to make payments or checks and taxes,“ he said.

The MPHTJ Smart Card is an alternative method for residents to get their bills or conduct checks at any time, and MPHTJ is the first LA in the country to use such a mechanism.

The initiative is also aimed at addressing the problem of bills arriving late or going missing, as updates are done in ‘real-time’. — Bernama