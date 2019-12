AYER KEROH: An urgent action plan is needed to address the problems afflicting the rakyat, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Port Dickson MP, in a press conference, said although Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Shared Prosperity vision (SPV) is in place, it is more important for the government to expedite efforts to boost the people’s income and strengthen the country’s economy.

Anwar expressed hopes the government will re-evaluate methods of implementing economic and development policies, as well as the time required.

“Look at the anger of young people, with regards to job opportunities and so on,“ he said at a press conference after delivering his inaugural speech at the 2019 PKR congress, here today.

Earlier, in his speech, Anwar said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had made changes in ensuring an effective delivery system, but the justice reform agenda should continue to be implemented in the government.

“We used to oppose the policy of the tax system which benefited the rich. In the past we firmly opposed the principle of the rich getting richer, and the poor getting poorer,“ he said

“Now in the same spirit to ensure that the development program does not abandon or undermine those who are already suffering, I urge us to revisit the declaration of reform, as it can solve the problem,” he said, adding that PKR from its inception has maintained its principle of being a party for all, regardless of race and religion.