Urgent need for KPWKM to amend laws governing PwD, care centres: Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) today called on the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) to immediately make amendments to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act 2008 and the Care Centres Act 1993.

Ras Adiba, who represents persons with disabilities in Dewan Negara, said the ministry must act proactively in addressing issues involving abuse of children with disabilities so that such cases do not recur.

“I hope cases of abuse involving children, especially PwDs, will be brought forward to the Parliament’s Special Select Committee on Women’s and Children’s Affairs.

“Appropriate punishment must be imposed on offenders regardless of the status of the person who violates the rights of PwD. I also request the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to close childcare, PwD and senior citizens homes that are not registered with JKM,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the OKU Sentral president also said that she was present at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today to show her support for Bella, a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome and alleged victim in the trial of the founder of Rumah Bonda who has been charged with neglecting and abusing her.

“I hope Bella gets due justice in accordance with the law and I call on society to continue to support her,” she said.

Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, 30, is currently on trial after pleading not guilty to two charges of neglecting and abusing Bella at a condominium in Wangsa Maju, here between February and June 2021, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a 20-year jail sentence or a RM50,000 fine or both if convicted. — Bernama