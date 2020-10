PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should try to bring the R-naught (RO) back to below 1 as soon as possible, given the anticipated spike in Covid-19 cases in the northern hemisphere this fall and winter, a virologist has said.

Pronounced “R-naught”, RO represents the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case.

In other words, if RO is 2.5, then one person with the disease is expected to infect, on average, 2.5 others.

An RO below 1 suggests a decrease in transmission rate and an RO above 1 indicates the transmission rate is increasing.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Sept 29 that the country’s RO value was 1.39, which was approaching the critical value of 1.6 as determined by the Health Ministry.

RO was at 3.55 before the movement control order was enforced on March 18.

According to a report in China Press, Universiti Malaya academician Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit said at present, the coronavirus pandemic curve “is moving into the wrong direction”.

“We must try to get the RO back to below 1 as soon as possible. We do not know whether the expected increase in cases during the fall and winter in the northern hemisphere would impact us adversely.

“However, we have to be prepared and the sooner we can flatten the curve the better.”

Lam said this when asked by the vernacular daily for comment on Noor Hisham’s recent Twitter posting in which the health director-general warned the Covid-19 daily reported cases would exceed 4,500 by the end of this month should the RO hit 2.2.

“By flattening the curve now means we will avoid crowding the hospitals, depleting the medical supplies, strain and stress the frontliners, etc,” Lam said.

“It will give us time to reset and get ready and prepared for whatever would spill over from overseas, e.g. stock up on PPE, test kits and collection kits, medications, gloves, masks and sanitisers.”

He said we should have learned our lessons when we were caught unprepared at the beginning of the pandemic, like other countries.

“Although we do not have winter, we do have the monsoon season, and this will also stress our resources.”

Asked for his advice to politicians and government officers who have come into contact with a positive case, Lam noted that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other ministers who returned from Sabah after the state election voluntarily put themselves into self-isolation.

“This is the right and honorable thing to do. They have followed the SOP, which requires those who have come into contact with a positive case (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri) to go into self-isolation even if tested negative.

He said they have tested negative for Covid-19, but for the safety of others, they decided to place themselves in home quarantine.

“This is what other ministers and politicians should do and I hope this will shame others to follow the good leadership of the prime minister.

“The virus does not differentiate between people - royalty, politicians, ordinarily people, the public. Even our Yang di-Pertuan Agong had gone voluntarily into isolation, and this is the second time that our prime minister is doing so.”

He said all offenders, whether they are politicians or ordinary people, should be hauled up and punished severely because they are putting people at risk.

“The very worst are those who are supposed to be trusted to be in self-quarantine but refused to do so (a 63-year-old who broke self-quarantine after returning from Sabah).

“I am disturbed to see the number of people breaking the rules daily and nightly under the recovery MCO.

“Why is this happening? Is the RM1,000 compound not painful enough, or putting them in remand sufficient? Should such night activities be reviewed and more punitive actions taken?”

Although he agreed that the government should not put the whole country under MCO again because of the economic factor, he felt that states with surging cases should be put under more stringent lockdown.

“I take note that this is already happening (Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Pulatan are under conditional MCO). Control of people's movement from these red states should be tightened considerably.”

He was alarmed that the Kedah prison situation was worsening.

“We have warned much earlier that detention centres, police lockups and prisons are likely hotspots following the outbreaks in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang, and yet, we still see this happening.

“Is someone not following these SOP? Is there a leakage somewhere?”

Describing the illegal immigrants in Sabah, which is hard hit by Covid-19, as a worrying point, he asked: Have we failed in our efforts to stop this situation?

“As long as we can't tighten the borders, this situation will keep coming back to haunt us.”