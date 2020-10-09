Urgent need to flatten the curve, says Sai Kit

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should try to bring the R-naught (RO) back to below 1 as soon as possible, given the anticipated spike in Covid-19 cases in the northern hemisphere this fall and winter, a virologist has said.

Pronounced “R-naught”, RO represents the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case.

If RO is 2.5, then one person with the disease is expected to infect, on average, 2.5 others.

An RO below 1 suggests a decrease in transmission rate and an RO above 1 indicates the transmission rate is increasing.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Sept 29 the country’s RO value was 1.39, which was approaching the critical value of 1.6.

RO was at 3.55 before the movement control order was enforced on March 18.

According to a report in China Press, Universiti Malaya academician Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit said the coronavirus pandemic curve “is moving into the wrong direction”.

“We do not know whether the expected increase in cases during the fall and winter in the northern hemisphere would impact us adversely,” he said.

“However, we have to be prepared and the sooner we can flatten the curve the better.”

Lam said this when asked by the vernacular daily for comment on Noor Hisham’s recent Twitter posting in which the health director-general warned the Covid-19 daily reported cases would exceed 4,500 by the end of this month should the RO hit 2.2.

“By flattening the curve now means we will avoid crowding the hospitals, depleting the medical supplies, strain and stress the frontliners, etc,” Lam said.

“It will give us time to reset and get ready and prepared for whatever would spill over from overseas, e.g. stock up on PPE, test kits and collection kits, medications, gloves, masks and sanitisers.

“Although we do not have winter, we do have the monsoon season, and this will also stress our resources.”

Lam noted that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other ministers who returned from Sabah after the state election voluntarily put themselves into self-isolation.

“This is the right and honorable thing to do. They have followed the SOP, which requires those who have come into contact with a positive case (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri) to go into self-isolation even if tested negative.

“This is what other ministers and politicians should do and I hope this will shame others to follow the good leadership of the prime minister.

He said all offenders, whether they are politicians or ordinary people, should be hauled up and punished severely .

“The very worst are those who are supposed to be trusted to be in self-quarantine but refused to do so (a 63-year-old who broke self-quarantine after returning from Sabah).”

“I am disturbed to see the number of people breaking the rules daily and nightly under the recovery MCO.

“Why is this happening? Is the RM1,000 compound not painful enough, or putting them in remand sufficient? Should such night activities be reviewed and more punitive actions taken?”