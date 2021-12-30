US donates RM420,000 to Msian Red Crescent Society for flood relief

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States (US) has pledged some RM420,000 for flood relief efforts to the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said the aid made through the United States Agency for International Development will support the provision of health services to flood affected households in Malaysia, including medical treatment, disease prevention, and mental health services.

“The United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, on behalf of the American people, expresses its sympathies to the victims of the recent flooding in Malaysia,” said the embassy in a statement made available to Bernama.

Meanwhile, US embassy’s Chargé d’affaires Michael Newbill said in the same statement that he and his colleagues hoped that the funds will help provide relief for the people impacted by the recent flooding.

“My colleagues and I also pulled together to raise funds to help members of our own embassy community whose homes and families were impacted by the flooding.

“We appreciate the tireless work of the Malaysian Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in responding to this disaster, and for their ongoing work supporting COVID-19 relief efforts,” he said in the statement.

Secretary General of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Hakim Hamzah said these generous funds from the United States will be a big help in its ongoing efforts, as the society provides further relief efforts including food, safe water, medical supplies and hygiene kits to people across the worst affected areas in Malaysia.

Natural disasters, including major floods, that hit several states in Malaysia has claimed almost 50 lives so far, with another five still reported missing,

The fatality number is the highest in the history of flood disasters in Malaysia, with bulk of the casualties recorded in the highly developed Klang Valley and Selangor.

The floods occurred following two days of continuous heavy rain, resulting in several areas in Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Shah Alam, Klang, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Kuala Lumpur in the Klang Valley, as well as Bentong, Mentakab and Temerloh in Pahang to be ‘submerged’ under water. - Bernama