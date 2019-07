KUALA LUMPUR: The US Embassy here will be closed tomorrow (July 4) in observance of the 243rd anniversary of the independence of the United States of America, commonly referred to as the Fourth of July.

On this day, Americans around the world share the celebration of the birth of the US and its founding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

“In July 2019 we will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission which saw American astronaut Neil Armstrong become the first man to walk on the moon,” the US Embassy said in a statement today.

“All Embassy services, including visa interviews, American passport processing and notarial services, will resume operations on Friday, July 5, 2019.

“The Embassy phone number for after-hours emergencies is (03) 2168-5000.”