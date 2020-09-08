US embassy to seek better understanding on Malaysia entry ban

PUTRAJAYA: The United States (US) Embassy in Kuala Lumpur will engage with the Malaysian government to seek better understanding on the entry ban on long-term pass holders from 23 countries which recorded more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, including the US.

The US Ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdir (pix), said the embassy among others needed to get clarification if a US citizen living in Malaysia but presently in the US, could re-enter Malaysia following the entry ban.

Asked if the US government allowed its citizens to leave the country at the moment, Lakhdir when met by reporters here today after the launch of Academy of Women Entrepreneurs said : “Yes, Americans are allowed to leave the United States.”

Malaysia has come up with a list of 23 countries which have recorded more than 150,000 Covid-19, barring long-term pass holders from entering the country effective Sept 7.

The countries are the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Iran, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Iraq, Philippines and Indonesia.-Bernama