US Embassy wishes Malaysians a Happy Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur wishes a Happy Deepavali to all Malaysians celebrating in the country.

In a short video uploaded on the embassy’s official Facebook page, the US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters said the entire US Embassy community wishes everyone a Happy Deepavali and hopes the festival will bring joy and brightness for everyone.

“May we all be blessed with peace, health, and loving friendships. Deepavali Valthukkal, Happy Deepavali,” he said.

Hindus in Malaysia will be celebrating Deepavali tomorrow. — Bernama