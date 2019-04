KUALA LUMPUR: American medical technology company, Edwards Lifesciences (Edwards) known for developing the commercially viable artificial heart valve, is expected to invest RM100 million in Malaysia.

The investment over the next five years will be through its new regional Business Service Centre (BSC) at KL Eco City, Kuala Lumpur.

The BSC is expected to provide key support functions such as finance, IT, supply chain, human resource, digital health, marketing and quality assurance to seven offices across the Japan, Asia and Pacific (JAPAC) region.

Edwards is also expected to set up an Analytics Centre of Excellence aimed at employing individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, data management, big data analytics and management more to help patients with structural heart disease.

Speaking at the launch it’s Regional Business Centre, Edwards Lifesciences, corporate vice president Japan, Asia and the Pacific, Dr Huimin Wang said that Malaysia is Edward’s choice of housing its BSC for the JAPAC region due to its cultural diversity, highly-capable multilingual talent pool, business-friendly policies and strong infrastructure.

“We are aiming to add more than 100 new employees over the next three years and are looking to source local talent to fill these positions.”

“We are in the business of saving people’s lives so we are looking for like-minded individuals to join and grow with us,“ he said.

Also present at the launch was deputy minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Dr Ong Kian Ming, United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir and Invest KL chief executive officer, Datuk Zainal Aman Shah who said that he was looking forward to the growth in high value service activities which are in line with Malaysia’s digital Economy and Industry 4.0 agenda.

“The launch today demonstrates Edwards’ confidence in Greater Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia as a hub to enable it to move up the value chain,“

“We will continue to support Edwards on its regional growth journey as well as in building their talent pipeline through our Malaysia Global Talent programme and other industry-academia collaborations,“ he said.

Ong expressed confidence in Malaysians leading companies like Edwards to build the nation’s reputation as an emerging hub for business services across the region.