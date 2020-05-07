SEARCH
US reaches settlement to recover over US$49 million involving 1MDB : DOJ

07 May 2020 / 09:41 H.
KUALA LUMPUR: The United States has reached a settlement to recover more than US$49 million (RM212 million) involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said in a statement dated May 6 it has settled its civil forfeiture cases against assets acquired by Khadem al-Qubaisi using funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB and laundered through financial institutions in several jurisdictions, including the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg. — Reuters

