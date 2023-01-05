Use electricity prudently during hot weather: TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has advised consumers to be prudent in using electricity during this hot weather.

TNB in ​​a statement today informed that electricity consumption may increase due to the hot weather and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive celebration.

As such, TNB has shared some energy-saving tips at home such as encouraging consumers not to leave the air conditioners, fans and lights on in an empty room and to switch off electrical appliances such as computer after every use.

“When the weather is hot, cover the windows with thick curtains so that heat does not enter; do not leave electrical goods on standby mode; use LED bulbs that last longer and more energy-saving; wash large amount of clothes at a time and choose electrical appliances with 4 or 5-star energy efficiency rating from the Energy Commission,“ read the statement.

At night, consumers are advised to turn on the fan for air circulation and to cool down the room before the air conditioner is turned on and to set the timer to save electricity.

In the kitchen, see that the refrigerator is not exposed to direct sunlight or placed close to the stove; stack items in the refrigerator with at least two-thirds of the its capacity to allow cool air to circulate.

“Choose a microwave oven that uses significantly low energy because this saves electricity by 10 to 25 per cent and switch on the water heater only when you want to use it and off it immediately,“ according to the statement.

TNB also advises consumers to make optimum use of the washing machine capacity and dry the clothes in the sun instead of using a dryer.

In the bathroom, avoid leaving the water heater switch on when not in use, in fact, consumers are advised to take a cold shower which is more refreshing.

“To directly monitor electricity consumption, consumers are also encouraged to take advantage of the smart meter service if it is already installed, either through myTNB portal (www.mytnb.com.my) or via myTNB application.

“Visit www.mytnb.com.my/energy-efficiency/home-energy-savings-tips/tips-tricks to know more on smart electricity saving measures,“ read the statement.

Earlier the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a hot weather level one caution in several areas with temperatures reaching between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius - Bernama