Use eye drops to soothe eye irritation from haze: Consultant paediatrician

KUALA LUMPUR: Apart from using face mask, the public is also advised to use eye drops to fend off the adverse effects of the haze that is currently enveloping parts of the country.

Senior consultant paediatrician Datuk Dr Amar Singh said exposure to smoke or dust particles from the worsening haze condition can lead to eye irritation or other complications.

“Eye drops like artificial tears sold at pharmacies can help soothe dry eyes. Sometimes during hot and dry weather the eye tends to be irritated, so eye drops help to lubricate the eyes.

“But for those with severe irritation and reddish eyes, I would advise them to seek proper medical help,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the number of outpatients at government hospitals has increased between 20 and 30% since the haze appeared.

According to Dr Dzulkefly a 30% increase in patients was recorded for the ophthalmology service involving cases of dry eyes and allergic conjunctivitis.

Meanwhile, Dr Amar Singh said the use of N95 face mask is effective and sufficient enough as a form of protection amidst the worsening haze.

“There is no need for different masks, the N95 is still suitable enough even though the haze is getting worse, it can filter particles effectively,” he added. — Bernama