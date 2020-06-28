Use historical narratives of places to promote tourism: Motac

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) wants potential places in each state to be promoted via narration of their own history, says its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

She said that besides identifying places to promote, Motac also wanted traditional foods and clothing in each place to be highlighted because every single thing has an interesting story to share.

“Every place, food and traditional costumes presented (to be promoted) has an interesting story,” she said after visiting Ranee Brooke Museum in the Old Kuching Court House Building, here today.

She took the example of the museum which tells the story of the first queen during the reign of Rajah Brooke in Sarawak.

“I will try to find time to go to the other places of interest around the country to see for myself, at the same time we (the ministry) will help in terms of improving places with tourism potential,” she said.

Nancy said Motac also wanted the local people to explore interesting places to be shared through social media to help promote Malaysia as a safe tourist destination by adopting the new normal.

“By adopting this new normal, we want people to feel safe, it also gives people the confidence not to be afraid to go and visit places,” she said. - Bernama