Use of bill number as mandatory reference for payment of taxes from tomorrow: IRB

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Bill Number’ will be used as a mandatory reference for the payment of all types of direct taxes, except for payment of Monthly Tax Deductions (PCB) and Stamp Duty beginning tomorrow (Jan 1, 2023).

The Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB), in a statement, said information regarding the Bill Numbers can be obtained from tomorrow by visiting the MyTax Portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/.

“After browsing the MyTax Portal, users need to click on ezHasil Services and then click on e-Billing.

“It is stated in the notice of assessment or estimate and letters of demand for payment sent by the IRB to taxpayers,“ it said.

It said payment can be made online or at the counters of IRB Payment Centres and agent banks.

“For payment at counters and agent banks, taxpayers need to print the payment slip or download the required Bill Number by scanning the QR Code on the payment slip,“ read the statement.

During the transition period to the use of Bill Numbers, it said, taxpayers can still use their Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) or Tax Reference Numbers for direct tax payment until June 30, 2023. - Bernama