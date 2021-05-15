Use of digital technology increases during pandemic — LPPKN

PUTRAJAYA: The public opinion survey on the impact of Covid-19 on family institutions from last year until 2021 found that the use of digital technology has increased during the pandemic, said the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

LPPKN, in a statement today, said the survey also found that more than half of the respondents said that the technology has increased their productivity when working from home (WFH).

The majority of the parents agreed on the importance of their children’s online learning during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, it said.

The findings are in line with the theme of United Nations International Day of Families 2021, namely Families and New Technologies.

“In conjunction with this year’s celebration, parents are urged to improve their skills especially in digital applications to guide their children to use it wisely without undermining family values,” it said.

The statement said LPPKN has introduced a pilot parenting education programme via WhatsApp for low-income families at the People’s Housing Project, in collaboration with UNICEF and Universiti Putra Malaysia. — Bernama