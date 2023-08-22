Use of e-Services mandatory from Sept 1, says IRB

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is mandating the use of e-Services for taxation through the MyTax portal in stages from Sept 1 this year to empower the digitalisation of the service delivery system for the people.

The IRB said the mandatory use of e-Services is in line with the government’s aspiration to gradually increase the number of fully online services, with the transition expected to be fully realised by Jan 1, 2024.

“It is also one of the IRB’s efforts to introduce elements of Awareness, Education and Services (A.E.S.) at all IRB service counters,” it said in a statement today.

The IRB also advised taxpayers to switch to End-to-End (E2E) services for all transactions, including utilising the provided online payment methods, to ensure that all recorded transactions are secure and organised.

The list of mandatory e-Services along with their descriptions can be accessed at https://www.hasil.gov.my/e-perkhidmatan/.

The guide for using e-Services can be accessed through the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ > User Manual. -Bernama