Use of mechanical spring scales to be abolished within a year: Salahuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The use of mechanical spring scales will be abolished within a year and replaced with electronic ones, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) would hold engagement sessions with industry players and enforcement agencies regarding the government’s decision.

“Currently, only 25 per cent of electronic weighing scales are used nationwide, and KPDN also plans to hold a series of discussions with various parties to resolve weights and measures-related issues,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the World Metrology Day celebration, organised by De Metrology Sdn Bhd at a shopping mall here today.

At the event, De Metrology received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records as Most Measuring Instruments for registering 3,197 verifications of weighing and measuring instruments on May 16, which was the most in a single day.

Salahuddin said prior to fully implementing the use of electronic scales, the government will also pay attention to issues related to supply and the price of the device to give traders ample time to fall in line.

According to him, KPDN would also appoint several companies to supply the electronic weighing scales. - Bernama