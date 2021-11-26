Use of own logos for S’wak polls nothing to do with Melaka defeat

SEREMBAN: The decision by Pakatan Harapan to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election using respective logos of the component parties has nothing to do with its defeat in the just-concluded Melaka state election, said DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

“We have given autonomy to the party leadership in Sarawak to make decisions, people know they have the autonomy in terms of policy and political decisions.

“If we look at the history of the previous elections, they used their respective logos even though in the peninsular we contested using a common logo,” he told reporters after handing over aid to residents of Kampung Sungai Jai who were affected by the recent flooding here today.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced Dec 18 as polling day for the Sarawak state election, with nominations to be submitted on Dec 6 and early voting on Dec 14. — Bernama