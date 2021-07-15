Use of use abandoned and unused buildings lauded

PETALING JAYA: Industry players have lauded an initiative to temporarily use abandoned and unused buildings as welfare hotels and quarantine centres.

Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia president Michael Kong commended the government on the idea.

“With the pandemic situation growing critical, many city dwellers may be displaced, out of shelter or homes and in dire need of social and welfare assistance.”

He said by having a centralised area where people in need can go to for shelter, food and security, the needy can be cared for much more effectively.

Kong also suggested that as many hotels have closed down either permanently or temporarily, they should collaborate with the government so that the premises can be used for such purposes.

“It is not difficult for unused office buildings, hotels and even factories or warehouses to be repurposed for such objectives. However, the government must determine how to compensate the owners.”

Meanwhile, Real Estate Federation (FIABC) Malaysian Chapter former president Yeow Thit Sang echoed the same sentiment.

“All completed buildings need to be maintained to ensure that they do not become dilapidated and worn out with the weather,” he said, adding that the costs involved in using such premises for welfare and quarantine purposes must be solely borne by the government.

“Owners of such buildings would not be prepared to take on losses as the pandemic has led many to bankruptcy,” he said.

Kong and Yeow were commenting on an announcement that the Grand Seasons Hotel, which has not been in use since 2019, is set to be converted into a welfare hotel to help those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a collaboration with the Federal Territories Ministry and Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, the hotel will be revived and renamed Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons.

The 40-storey building, which has 800 rooms, had been in operation for 20 years before closing down.

The building is reportedly owned by a company linked to Lim Siew Kim, a daughter of the late Genting Bhd tycoon, Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong.

According to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons will commence operations today and will be handled by a group of non-governmental organisations.

“The initiative will offer five main components and will be a platform to gather, coordinate and treat those who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The initiative will offer 300 hotel rooms to people under Prihatin Accommodation, as well as 1,000 food packages per day under Prihatin Kitchen.

Other components are Prihatin Mental Health Services, Prihatin Vaccination Services and the Jejak Prihatin Operations Centre.

Annuar added that the ministry was studying the suitability of 300 rooms at the hotel to be used as quarantine centres for low-risk Covid-19 cases.