GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) has recommended visitors to use the Penang Hill Mobile Guide which shows the various hiking and cycling trails on the hill.

This app serves as a safe guide for cyclists and hikers, PHC general manager Cheok Lay Leng said today.

In a WhatsApp message, Cheok said the app has GPS navigation for popular trails such as the heritage and Hye Keat routes.

It also allows users to upload information and photographs with GPS coordinates.

“PHC will continue to work with the local communities to enhance the facilities in and around the hill as it hopes to promote the place as an eco-tourism destination,“ Cheok said.

He said hikers have to know the hiking routes and to be prepared with maps or use a smartphone with navigational features. He said this is important as nine local hikers were lost for over eight hours on Dec 25.

He also advised them to bring a compass and suitable gear as well as adequate food and drinks for difficult trails.

“They should also hike in a group and night hiking is not recommended unless led by an expert hiker with strong knowledge of the surroundings,“ he said.

They also should inform the authorities if they intend to hike in difficult areas, Cheok said.