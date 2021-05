IPOH: Perak residents in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) have been urged to consider using the PerakGIS link to enable them to easily identify the actual localities.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahis said the link, was developed by Kinta, Batu Gajah and Ipoh District and Land Offices together with the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) to provide the EMCO border map.

“The link is useful for areas like the sub-district of Hulu Kinta, especially Ipoh, which covers a very large area, because many are still confused whether or not their locations are under the EMCO.

“For example, Taman Botani is not put under the EMCO, but the area in front of it is. So, this link is helpful and the EMCO border map is also available via the link,” he said at a press conference after monitoring Op Payung at the Gunung Rapat public market as well as the roadblock at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah, Medan Gopeng here today.

Four sub-districts in Perak are placed under the EMCO, namely Pengkalan Hulu in the Hulu Perak district, Taiping in the Larut Matang and Selama district, Hulu Kinta comprising Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjong Rambutan in the Kinta district, and Hulu Bernam Timur in the Muallim district, starting today until June 4.

Asked about Perak police personnel infected with Covid-19, he said a total of 40 of them and their family members were confirmed positive and have been quarantined as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Taiping District Police chief ACP Osman Mamat said police would set up barbed wires in 16 ‘rat trails’ throughout the implementation of the EMCO in the sub-district of Taiping from today.

“We are also conducting six roadblocks at several main roads to control the movement of residents,” he said at a press conference while monitoring roadblocks at Air Putih, near Taiping.

According to him, anyone facing any problems or want to channel aid or contributions to the EMCO areas can contact the disaster operation committee at the Disaster Control Centre, situated behind the Taiping police headquarters’ hall. — Bernama