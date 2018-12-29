Use proper channel when raising party issues, Anwar advises Azmin

PORT DICKSON: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today advised deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to use the proper channel and not the media when raising issues related to party matters.

He was responding to Mohamed Azmin’s statement for a review of the new appointments to the party central leadership.

Anwar yesterday announced the reappointment of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as party secretary-general and the appointment of Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Edmund R. Santhara Kumar as the deputy secretary-general.

He also announced the appointment of former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang and Saratok MP Ali Biju as vice-presidents.

Today, Anwar advised Mohamed Azmin, who is Economic Affairs Minister, to set a good example to other party members by not using the media to raise party issues.

“It’s his personal view, I wanted it to be inclusive. He wanted some people out, I want everybody in. That’s the difference.

“You cannot deny the need to bring everybody in. I’ve taken people in his (Azmin’s) faction and in Rafizi’s faction,“ he told reporters after launching the Anwar Ibrahim Trophy Beach Soccer Tournament here.

Azmin had won the PKR deputy presidency in a bitterly fought contest with Rafizi.

Anwar said he understands that Azmin is very personal against one or two people in the party.

“But I have taken everybody in,“ he said.

Azmin said earlier that the appointments did not reflect the principle of fair and just representation of the members’ aspirations.

Twenty teams of youths from Port Dickson, Rantau, Seremban and Malacca are participating in the tournament.

The champion will bring home RM1,000 cash, a trophy, medals and tickets to the Port Dickson Alive 3D Art Gallery. — Bernama