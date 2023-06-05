Use public transport to attend LIMA’23, public urged

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been encouraged to use public transport to attend the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) from May 23 to 27.

Transport Ministry Chief Secretary Datuk M Jana Santhiran said public transport such as trains and buses can be used as an alternative mode to visit the international exhibition.

“...we encourage people to buy tickets in advance and make better plans.

“...whatever the government can help, it will help as much as possible to make it easier for the people to travel to LIMA’23,“ he told reporters after launching Meet Customers Day, career carnival, LIMA’23 mini exhibition and the flagging of LIMA 24-hours challenge.

On the participation of exhibitors and companies in LIMA’23, he said he was informed that the response was positive and that the number of booths would also be increased.

“...(it) is quite encouraging, I was informed two or three weeks ago that the booths have been fully taken up, and additional booths are being prepared by the organisers. So that is why we want Malaysians to come and experience (the exhibition), “ he said.

The biennial exhibition was last held in 2019 and scraped in 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s event which was held to promote the exhibition, featured a career fair involving transport companies as well as activities organised by departments and agencies under the Ministry of Transport as part of their effort to reach out to the public. - Bernama