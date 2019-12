KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara which sat for eight days since Dec 9 has adjourned sine die.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran in announcing the adjournment, hoped senators would use the Senate Caucus as a platform to delve into issues of public and national interests.

On Monday, the Parliament created history with the establishment of Dewan Negara Caucus comprising 13 senators.

“In conjunction with 60 years of Parliament, I would like to pray for the Malaysian Parliament to continue progressing with excellence in future and achieve the objective of making the legislative institution as an independent, authoritative and world standard body,” he said.

Vigneswaran also said various reform measures had also been made since the middle of last year in the effort to raise the trust and confidence of the people on the institution.

The third meeting for the second term of the 14th Parliament passed 16 bills including the 2020 Supply Bill; Finance Bill 2019; Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019; Petroleum (Income Tax) (Amendment) Bill 2019; Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019; Central Bank of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Also passed were the Anti-Fake News (Repeal) Bill 2019; Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill 2019; National Anti-Financial Crime Centre Bill 2019; Malaysian Health Promotion Board (Dissolution) Bill 2019; Food Donors Protection Bill 2019; Copyright (Amendment) Bill 2019; Franchise (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Carriage of Goods by Sea (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Yesterday, the Senate also passed the 2020 Supply Bill which allocates RM297 billion for expenditure for the year.

On the last day of sitting yesterday, Dewan Negara witnessed the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 (Act 803) repealed after the Anti-Fake News (Repeal ) Bill 2019 was passed by majority voice vote after being debated by seven senators. — Bernama