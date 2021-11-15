Use social media judiciously, political parties, candidates told -Malacca police

MELAKA: The Malacca police has reminded political parties and candidates involved in the Malacca state election to use social media judiciously while campaigning in the true spirit of democracy.

Malacca police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali (pix) said they have established a special team to monitor social media platforms around the clock to identify posts uploaded there.

“This team has three groups that take turns to monitor posts to ensure that they use social media in a healthy manner and not to disrupt public order or insult any party.

“This is our responsibility to promote democratic values and not to incite hatred amongst each other,” he said during the Bicara Khas programme entitled ‘The Security of the 15th Malacca State Elections’ broadcast live by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) here, last night.

Abdul Majid said when an offence is detected, the police will lodge a report so that a fair investigation can be conducted and would forward the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He also advised parties and candidates to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH) to ensure that the election process under new norms in the state would be the best suited for use in upcoming elections.

“The situation in the state is under control, we can see people in Malacca going on with life as usual, there have been no untoward incidents even with the new SOP being implemented in the elections, along with the maturity displayed by contesting parties,” he said.

The police are committed to enforcing the law to ensure public safety and to ensure voters will come out in droves to vote and not be concerned about their safety, he added.

Polling for the Malacca state election will take place on Nov 20, with early voting on Nov 16, following the dissolution of the state assembly after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

-Bernama