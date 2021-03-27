Use ‘Somalia: Belang Harimau Besi’ book as part of school syllabus - DBP

SUNGAI PETANI: Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) has suggested that the Ministry of Education (MOE) include the book Somalia: Belang Harimau Besi (pix) as part of the school syllabus in an effort to instil the spirit of patriotism among students.

DBP deputy director-general (Operations) Abd Halim Harun said DBP planned to hold further discussions with the MOE curriculum division, adding that the book was very interesting to be made compulsory reading material among school students.

He said the book was suitable to instil a sense of love for the country among the people as it told the true story of the struggle and prowess of the Malaysian military during the fighting in Somalia in 1993.

“This book was written by Major General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid (Commander of the Fifth Infantry Division) based on his personal experience while serving in Somalia with his comrades in arms, namely in the MALBATT 1 team until they succeeded in their mission,“ he said.

He told reporters this after the book launching ceremony officiated by Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain at the airport camp here today which was also attended by Mohd Halim.

Regarding the book, Abd Halim said that for a start, DBP had printed 1,000 copies of the book and would work with the National Library to promote it so that it would be available in public and school libraries nationwide.

“We also encourage military personnel, whether air, land or sea, who may have produced a manuscript to come and work with DBP so that we can coordinate and publish them,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Halim said he took more than a year to complete the manuscript of the book after gathering accurate information from colleagues and conducting research in 2018.

“I hope anyone who reads this book can empathise and appreciate the meaning of peace and know how important it is for us to continue to maintain the existing peace,“ he said.- Bernama