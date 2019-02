SEMENYIH: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Amirudin Shari has urged voters in the Semenyih state by-election to evaluate the coalition based on the excellent performance of the Selangor and Penang state governments.

“If you want to evaluate the performance of PH, don’t look at the federal government yet because we are only nine months in power, the voters need to look at the administration of Selangor and Penang,” he said at the meet-the-people programme at the Baiduri Apartment, Bandar Tasik Kesuma here yesterday.

Also present was PH candidate for the by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

The Semenyih by-election would be held following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor on Jan 11 due to a heart attack. The early votings were set for Feb 26 while polling would be on March 2.

The by-election would see a four-cornered fight between Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Kuan Chee Heng (Independent) and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (PSM). — Bernama