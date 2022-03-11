Use the Johor polls as an endorsement for Undi18, ‘National Reset’

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) calls on voters to turn up in full force to vote for the party’s four candidates as a way of endorsing the spirit behind Undi18 and the need to have a National Reset which PBM has consistently stood for.

According to PBM Election Director Haniza Mohamed Talha (pix), some 170,000 voters between the ages of 18 and 20 will make history as the first cohort of voters allowed to cast their ballots following amendments to laws like the Federal and Johor constitutions.

“The spirit behind this youth empowerment needs to be upheld at the ballot boxes, not just by young first-time voters, but by all Johoreans. For far too long, the dominant political players in the country have been detached from the voters, especially the young.

“Issues like corruption, poor governance, environmental degradation, poverty, and poor interests in science and technology have long plagued this nation, with major political personalities from across the political aisle failing to provide viable solutions. It is time Johor voters send a strong message that they want their voices to be heard, just like how Undi18 voters are now a force to be reckoned with,“ she said in a statement today.

Haniza then pointed out that PBM does not have the political baggage like some of the other tried parties, which have been around much longer.

“In fact, PBM is founded on the basis of a National Reset. PBM implores Johor voters to give the party’s candidates a chance so the peoples’ voices can genuinely be heard in the corridors of power, and their plights duly addressed,“ she added.