Use Umno wings’ delegate meeting as platform to generate ideas — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has called on Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates from all divisions nationwide, who will begin their meeting today to use it as a platform to generate ideas for the party to continue to be the people’s pillar.

The Prime Minister said this was because Umno had always served as a medium that protects the wellbeing of the race and the nation.

“Strengthen your resolve and determination for the sake of the religion, race and country that we love,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Ismail Sabri also wished all the delegates a happy meeting.

The two-day Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri movements delegates meeting will begin today before being followed by the Divisional UMNO Delegate Meeting on Dec 18.

The 2021 Umno General Assembly is scheduled to be held for three days starting Jan 13 next year. — Bernama