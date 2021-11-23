Used auto parts shop razed in fire (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A used auto parts shop at Jalan Kampung Pasir, Segambut here was razed after a fire broke out in the evening today.

Thick smoke billowing from the massive fire that broke out (pix) at about 6pm drew the attention of passing motorists near the Duke highway.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Muhammad Ridhwan Kamarulzaman said the half-cut car parts store was almost completely destroyed.

He said no casualties were reported.

Muhammad Ridhwan said it took over 80 firemen from eight fire stations in the city to bring the blaze under control.

As of 9pm, firemen were still working on putting out the fire fully.

Dozens of videos and photos of the blaze which were taken by passing motorists and onlookers were shared on social media.