Used furniture trader charged with illegal possession of firearm

KUALA LUMPUR: A used furniture trader was charged in the Sessions Court here today with being in illegal possession of a firearm, six years ago.

Lim Keng Hong, 46, was charged with unlawfully owning a gold-coloured pistol with a black handle at Jambatan Sungai Batu, Jalan Ipoh here at 10.30 am, Feb 14, 2016 under Section 8 of the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971, which carries maximum jail of 14 years and whipping no less than six times, if convicted.

No plea was recorded because cases for this offence are heard by the High Court.

Counsel Revin Kumar, representing Lim, applied for his client to be allowed bail in accordance with the provisions of Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code, although the offence is unbailable.

“My client has an 85 -year -old mother who is bedridden and has to take care of her medical expenses as well as the expenses of the mother and his children. He himself has heart disease and high blood pressure and needs to take medicine every day,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri said Section 12 (1) of the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act specifically provides that bail could not be allowed for a person charged with this offence.

“The accused had previously failed to appear in court twice to be charged until an arrest warrant was issued against him. Therefore, due to these factors, I urged that the accused not be allowed to be bailed, ”he said.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi disallowed bail and set July 20 for mention of the case for the submission of documents. - Bernama