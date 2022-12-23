Users of LPT2 advised to plan trips following floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: Users of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) are advised to plan their trips due to the current floods in the East Coast.

LPT2 Sdn Bhd Regional business manager Suhaimi Samat said the LPT2 route in both directions, namely from Kuala Lumpur/Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu and vice versa was open as usual.

However, the contra-flow for the Bukit Besi route to Aji at Kilometre (KM) 392.4 to KM394.6 was still activated to enable slope repairs to be carried out for the safety of all highway users.

“Following the incident of a slope failure at KM393.4, contra-flow is still being activated at KM392.4 to KM394.6.

“The public is reminded to always be alert, drive carefully and obey all instructions by duty personnel and on signboards when approaching the work zone at contra-flow routes,” he said in a statement today.

For the latest traffic information on LPT 2, highway users can call the LPT 2 hotline at 1800-88-0220 or via Twitter @LPT2trafik. - Bernama