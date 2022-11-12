Usha Usahawan Prog to help Perak micro entrepreneurs

IPOH: The Perak state government will be introducing the Usha Usahawan Programme to help micro-entrepreneurs in the state who need help to rebuild their businesses after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed (pix) said the programme will be launched early next year, after taking into account the allocation that will be announced through the presentation of the state budget in mid-December.

“This programme has a grassroots approach and will be implemented through the cooperation of several state government agencies to ensure that it can be fully realised.

“Apart from assistance in terms of the initial capital to restore the business, we will also identify the problems and other constraints faced by these micro-entrepreneurs in detail,” she said after the launch of Tabung Sayang Sayang Safura near a gold shop here today.

She said the one-off aid that had been channelled through the Perak Entrepreneur Grants (GeRUP) to selected micro-entrepreneurs previously is likely to be continued with new improvements.

“I have received a lot of positive feedback from recipients of this one-off aid of RM3,000. So, there is a need for us to continue with this to those who need it,” he said.

Commenting on today’s programme, Salbiah said the approach created through Tabung Sayang Sayang Safura deserves praise because it is a platform that can help those in need.

“Part of the proceeds from the purchase of jewellery at this store will be channelled to this fund.

“Other successful entrepreneurs (shops) could use a similar approach because, for me, this is the best way for us to share our good fortune with the community,” she said. - Bernama